Why King Charles can’t reunite with Prince Harry ‘however much he would like to’

King Charles can’t take any significant step toward reconciliation with Prince Harry due to Prince William’s “animosity” toward his brother.



Harry recently visited the U.K. to attend a Church service on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. During his three-day-trip, the Duke of Sussex didn’t meet his cancer-stricken father. He released a statement saying the King was busy and couldn’t meet him.

A friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales told The Daily Beast: "William wouldn’t dream of telling his father what he can or can’t do in relation to his other son.”

"But what is true is that Charles’s absolute priority is the unity of the monarchy, and given the extent of William’s animosity to Harry, Charles can hardly roll out the red carpet and invite Harry and the kids to stay at Balmoral for the summer holidays—however much he would like to,” they added.

Harry also visited the U.K. when King Charles’ cancer was diagnosed. However, the duo only met for around 30 minutes and the King left for Sandringham, where the Duke was reportedly not invited.

On his recent visit, he stayed at a hotel despite being offered by the King to stay at one of the royal residences, per The Time. The publication also claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex didn’t request to see his father.