 

Why King Charles can't reunite with Prince Harry ‘however much he would like to'

King Charles won't 'roll out the red carpet' for Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

May 17, 2024

Why King Charles can’t reunite with Prince Harry ‘however much he would like to’

King Charles can’t take any significant step toward reconciliation with Prince Harry due to Prince William’s “animosity” toward his brother.

Harry recently visited the U.K. to attend a Church service on the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games. During his three-day-trip, the Duke of Sussex didn’t meet his cancer-stricken father. He released a statement saying the King was busy and couldn’t meet him.

A friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales told The Daily Beast: "William wouldn’t dream of telling his father what he can or can’t do in relation to his other son.”

"But what is true is that Charles’s absolute priority is the unity of the monarchy, and given the extent of William’s animosity to Harry, Charles can hardly roll out the red carpet and invite Harry and the kids to stay at Balmoral for the summer holidays—however much he would like to,” they added.

Harry also visited the U.K. when King Charles’ cancer was diagnosed. However, the duo only met for around 30 minutes and the King left for Sandringham, where the Duke was reportedly not invited.

On his recent visit, he stayed at a hotel despite being offered by the King to stay at one of the royal residences, per The Time. The publication also claimed that Harry, the Duke of Sussex didn’t request to see his father.

Royal family wants ‘peaceful co-existence' with Harry and Meghan
Royal family wants ‘peaceful co-existence' with Harry and Meghan
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to bring Archie, Lilibet on next tour
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle expected to bring Archie, Lilibet on next tour
Chris Stapleton reveals how Dua Lipa duet happened: ‘it was a whirlwind thing'
Chris Stapleton reveals how Dua Lipa duet happened: ‘it was a whirlwind thing'
King Charles prioritizes ‘peace' over Harry and Meghan's ‘drama'
King Charles prioritizes ‘peace' over Harry and Meghan's ‘drama'
King Charles ready to defend Kate Middleton with a riot act reading video
King Charles ready to defend Kate Middleton with a riot act reading
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘almost hysterical' over latest news video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘almost hysterical' over latest news
Dua Lipa and Chris Stapleton's electrifying duet wows the crowd
Dua Lipa and Chris Stapleton's electrifying duet wows the crowd
Sir Paul McCartney makes same feat as Sir Elton John
Sir Paul McCartney makes same feat as Sir Elton John
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance under a 'dark cloud' amid Angelina Jolie case
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon's romance under a 'dark cloud' amid Angelina Jolie case
Billie Eilish reacts to new album release: 'I don't even know'
Billie Eilish reacts to new album release: 'I don't even know'
Meghan Markle is running away from fledgling jam-maker image video
Meghan Markle is running away from fledgling jam-maker image
Meghan Markle accused of turning things on their head with recent outing video
Meghan Markle accused of turning things on their head with recent outing