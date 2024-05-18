Prince Harry, Meghan receive sweet advice for success of new projects

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have received a sweet advice for the success of their new projects two months after the Duchess launched her lifestyle brand American Rivieria Orchard.



The advice has come from royal expert and commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

Fitzwilliams told the Mirror UK, "The Sussexes celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday. After their successful three day trip to Nigeria, which, though private, was much like a royal tour, things could be looking up for them if they plan their future activities with care."

The royal expert further said, "Meghan’s programme for Netflix on cookery and entertaining and her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and Harry’s series for Netflix on polo, show some much needed activity.

“They clearly need more A list endorsements however."

Besides American Rivieria Orchard, Meghan announced a new creative partnership with Lemonada Media recently.

As part of their new deal, Lemonada will distribute the first season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed “Archetypes” for all audio platforms and also develop a new original podcast series as yet untitled hosted by Meghan.