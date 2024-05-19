 

Ben Affleck proving Jennifer Lopez split?

Ben Affleck’s relationship with Jennfier Lopez is reportedly facing a massive issue

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Ben Affleck is reportedly on the hunt for his own house, and its come shortly after rumors of an incoming spilt were brought to light.

The news has been brought to light in a report by Page Six.

According to their findings, there is a real “buzz in the real estate circles” about Affleck’s market sweeps throughout Los Angeles.

This is because he is already allegedly staying in a Brentwood home without Lopez for “over the past week of so.”

At around the same time an insider also revealed that Lopez was also hunting for her own abode but the outlet claims it was an investment property only.

For those unversed, a rumored separation between the couple has been making headlines since the 2024 Met Gala attendance which Lopez made on her own.

But at that time it was clarified that it was because Affleck was busy filming The Account 2, per In Touch Weekly.

But since then, the fires were rekindled duet to Lopez liking a post about unhealthy relationships on social media. 

