Prince Harry in a massive power struggle against 

Prince Harry is seemingly battling it out with Meghan Markle currently

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Prince Harry is reportedly engaging in a dire fight against Meghan Markle, and its becoming more and more like a power struggle.

Royal commentator Kinsey Scofield issued these sentiments and observations.

All of it has been shared during her interview with Times Radio where the expert touched on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infighting.

According to Ms Schofield, “I think that he is fighting,” and “It’s almost like a defiance or a delusion”.

Mainly because it appears as though “he wants to continue to have a foot there because that’s where he grew up; that’s his home.”

Even to this point “There is really a power struggle between Harry and Meghan, the expert also went on to note.

For those unversed, recently Prince Harry made his way to the UK for the 10th anniversary event for The Invictus Games, and was seemingly snubbed by his father King Charles who had too much of a "full programme" to conduct a face-to-face with Prince Harry who was at St Paul's Cathedral at the time.

