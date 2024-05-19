 

Selena Gomez tears up at Cannes Film Festival

Selena Gomez attended the Cannes Film Festival for her film Emilia Pérez

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Selena Gomez couldn’t fight her tears back at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 31-year-old actress-singer teared up on Saturday after the audience at France’s Grand Lumiére Theatre gave their longest standing ovation this year to her film Emilia Pérez.

Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofía Gascón were also seen crying during the nine-minute applause with Selena comforting the latter.

The audience kept cheering for a minute after director Jacques Audiard took the mic to express his gratitude in French.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Selena plays the role of Jessi who is a drug lord’s wife and mother of two in the musical crime drama.

She also sung a bunch of songs for the Emilia Pérez soundtrack and speaks Spanish in the film.

“Overqualified and undervalued, Rita is a lawyer at a large firm that is more interested in getting criminals off the hook than bringing them to justice. One day, she is given an unexpected way out, when cartel leader Manitas hires her to help him withdraw from his business and realize a plan he has been secretly preparing for years: to become the woman he has always dreamt of being,” the official synopsis for Cannes reads.

