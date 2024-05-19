 

Jennifer Garner checks in on ex Ben Affleck amid JLo divorce rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their last appearance as a couple in March

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Jennifer Garner paid a visit to her ex husband Ben Affleck amid his divorce rumors with Jennifer Lopez.

According to Daily Mail, the 52-year-old actress was pulling up in his Brentwood mansion, and was confirmed to be alone.

The reports come from sources with In Touch Weekly strongly claiming that Ben and JLo are headed for divorce as the former reportedly moved out of their home.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over. They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!” they claimed

Later, Page Six reported that Ben is on the hunt for his own house, and was also photographed on Friday without his wedding ring as he attended his child's recital.

The rumors caught the whirlwind after the Gone Girl actor ditched the Met Gala on May 9, despite the event being a big night for JLo who co-chaired the night.

“He’s focusing on his work and his kids now. Ben already moved out and they’ll likely have to sell the dream house they spent two years searching for. They’ll never stop loving each other, but she can’t control him, and he can’t change her. There’s no way it could have lasted,” the initial source claimed.

