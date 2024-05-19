Francis Ford Coppola speaks out against Hollywood

Francis Ford Coppola is railing against Hollywood after his mega-project Megalopolis received mixed reviews.



The film, which premiered at the Cannes Festival, starred Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, and Shia LaBeouf.

But, the movie, which the director self-funded and gave half of his life, was opened to mostly reportedly negative reviews.

Responding to them, the Godfather filmmaker said, "If you look at each and every mixed or negative notice it's always something heard from an unknown source."

His remarks come after an anonymous source described his film as unremarkable.

The 85-year-old continued, “I really feel it's unpardonable to attack a movie because it doesn't play by Hollywood's current rules by quoting unnamed sources who probably weren't at the screening and may not exist."

Noting, “It's a cold, meaningless business. You'd think, Why would anyone want not to root for Megalopolis? An accepted filmmaker using their own money to fund an ambitious movie. Well, there are plenty of interests who would.”

Megalopolis, meanwhile, has no US distributor, and, worst of all, Francis was under the scanner for alleged misbehaviour on set.