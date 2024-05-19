 

Does Johnny Depp want another ‘whirlwind' romance after Amber Heard? Report

Insiders have dished on Johnny Depp's romantic life after Amber Heard

May 19, 2024

Johnny Depp is wary of another whirlwind romance after his lengthy legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

According to sources, Depp hasn’t been asking “anyone to set him up" since he suffered abuse allegations from Heard.

"He’s not going to dive into anything headfirst like he did with Amber. The lessons have been learned," one source close to the Pirates of the Caribbean actor told Us Weekly.

Another source claimed he’s just "too busy to be dating." However, he’s "in a really good headspace" and there is "a lot he’s excited about" as he spends most of his time in the United Kingdom.

The second source also said that "Johnny has a great team. They are supportive and have his best interests at heart."

On the personal front, the  has been working to better his relationship with his children Lily-Rose and Jack.

"Johnny’s a great dad," said the second source. "They both adore him, and the mess with Amber didn’t tarnish their image of him."

After facing a horrible collapse in his career due to the abuse accusations, Depp is ready to work on "whatever speaks to him."

“There are no boundaries or limits — if something comes along that he’s passionate about, he’ll do it," the tipster explained.

