 

Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam

Travis Kelce revealed a piece of advise he got from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift before performing at the Kelce Jam

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam

Taylor Swift just gave her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a confidence boost through advice that stem through her own experience as an artist.

The 34-year-old NFL athlete tool the stage in front of thousands of people at Kelce Jam, which was held on Saturday.

According to Page Six, more than 20,000 fans gathered at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, for the second-annual Kelce Jam, which featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz, and, of course, Travis Kelce himself.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to the outlet exclusively revealing how the Lover crooner told him to “just go out there and have fun.”

“I’d be silly if I tried to imitate what she does!” Kelce quipped on the red carpet ahead of the music festival, presented by Jim Beam.

The sportsman did take his girlfriend’s advice to heart as he was seen dancing and having a great time throughout the event.

Travis Kelce, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion and brought the Lombardi Trophy out on stage, tossed signed footballs into the crowd for his fans, gulped a few celebratory drinks and even got the chance to play DJ with Diplo.

Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series
Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?
BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'
BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'
Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53
Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'
Jennifer Lopez accused of being 'nasty and rude person' video
Jennifer Lopez accused of being 'nasty and rude person'
Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video
Diddy breaks silence on 2016 abusive video
Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone' co-star Dabney Coleman
Kevin Costner pens down heartfelt tribute to late ‘Yellowstone' co-star Dabney Coleman
Pandemic 'shattered' John Krasinski heart in brutal way
Pandemic 'shattered' John Krasinski heart in brutal way
Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set
Kate Beckinsale shares hilarious farmer encounter on filming set