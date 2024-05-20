Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam

Taylor Swift just gave her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, a confidence boost through advice that stem through her own experience as an artist.

The 34-year-old NFL athlete tool the stage in front of thousands of people at Kelce Jam, which was held on Saturday.

According to Page Six, more than 20,000 fans gathered at the Azura Amphitheater in Kansas City, for the second-annual Kelce Jam, which featured performances by Lil Wayne, Diplo, 2 Chainz, and, of course, Travis Kelce himself.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke to the outlet exclusively revealing how the Lover crooner told him to “just go out there and have fun.”

“I’d be silly if I tried to imitate what she does!” Kelce quipped on the red carpet ahead of the music festival, presented by Jim Beam.

The sportsman did take his girlfriend’s advice to heart as he was seen dancing and having a great time throughout the event.

Travis Kelce, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion and brought the Lombardi Trophy out on stage, tossed signed footballs into the crowd for his fans, gulped a few celebratory drinks and even got the chance to play DJ with Diplo.