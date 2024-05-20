 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have recently been rumored to be living separately

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Ben Affleck was just spotted embracing his marriage with Jennifer Lopez as split rumors circulate the internet like wildfire.

According to PEOPLE magazine, Affleck was seen wearing his wedding ring on Sunday, May 19 amid ongoing rumors of tension with the On The Floor singer.

The 51-year-old actor was photographed by the paparazzi, solo, in his car wearing a plaid shirt as he wore the ring on his left hand, which was placed above the steering wheel.

Affleck and Lopez were seen together for the first time in 47 days on May 16 at an event which was held to support their children.

Even though the couple arrived separately, both of them were seen wearing their wedding rings as they left together, according to an insider.

Additionally, on the same day, Jennifer Lopez "liked" an Instagram post, which detailed the personality traits which restrains people from building a healthy relationship, which was discussed by relationship coach, Lenna Marsak.

Since then, many sources have revealed to PEOPLE magazine that Ben Affleck and the Love Don’t Cost a Thing crooner are living separately even tough both of them are in Los Angeles.

