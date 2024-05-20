Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother

Nicola Peltz, wife of Brooklyn Beckham recently mourned the loss of her beloved grandmother.

Peltz's grandmother, affectionately referred as Naunni, passed away at the age of 95 on May 16.

Taking to Instagram on May 19, the Lola actress shared cute photos of her late grandmother and penned a touching tribute to her "angel Naunni."

In her emotional post, Nicola wrote, "Dear my angel Naunni, I feel like I will never have the right words because I just don’t believe you’re gone. I really pray so hard you’re at peace right now."

"I still don’t understand where you went. I just wish you stayed with me longer, there was so much I wanted to do with you. I wanted to be with you all summer. I’m sad you will never get to meet my kids, hug me, talk to me or watch any other movies I make," she continued.



She expressed gratitude for the love and happiness her grandmother brought into her life, highlighting the strength and joy she imparted to their family.

"I’m so lucky you were my Naunni. You raised the most perfect daughter that I’m lucky enough to call my mom which is my biggest gift in life. Thank you for always being there for me and always knowing how to make me happy," Nicola added.

Peltz concluded with, "You kept our family together and now I feel like we’re all lost without you. Please send me a sign that you’re close to me. And yes “I love you more.” Love always, Your dolly, Nicky."