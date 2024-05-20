Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos

Kylie Jenner share her kids, Aire and Stormi with ex partner Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shared glimpses from her day out at the Monster Jam World Finals XXIII in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram Story on Sunday, Kylie posted snippets of her adventure with her 2-year-old son, Aire.

In the photos posted, the reality TV star and Aire can be seen enjoying the races from the stands.

Aire sported sound-canceling earphones to protect his ears from the loud noise.

Kylie also shared selfie with another mom-friend, sharing moments of laughter and joy.

She captioned the photo with, "monster moms."

Kylie often share glimpses from of her life as a mom on social media.

She recently treated fans with the glimpse into her Mother's Day celebration with her kids.

Sharing adorable photos with her kids on Instagram, the KHY founder captioned it with a simple white heart.