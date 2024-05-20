 

Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos

Kylie Jenner share her kids, Aire and Stormi with ex partner Travis Scott

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Kylie Jenner share her kids, Aire and Stormi with ex partner Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner shared glimpses from her day out at the Monster Jam World Finals XXIII in Los Angeles.

Taking to Instagram Story on Sunday, Kylie posted snippets of her adventure with her 2-year-old son, Aire.

In the photos posted, the reality TV star and Aire can be seen enjoying the races from the stands.

Aire sported sound-canceling earphones to protect his ears from the loud noise.

Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos

Kylie also shared selfie with another mom-friend, sharing moments of laughter and joy.

She captioned the photo with, "monster moms."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder share her two kids son Aire, 2, and daughter Stormi, 6 with ex partner Travis Scott.

Kylie often share glimpses from of her life as a mom on social media.

She recently treated fans with the glimpse into her Mother's Day celebration with her kids.

Sharing adorable photos with her kids on Instagram, the KHY founder captioned it with a simple white heart.

Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway
Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes
Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes
Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother
Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother
Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series
Netflix begins filming 'Man on Fire' series
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam
Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift told him to 'have fun' at Kelce Jam
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez marriage still intact amid split rumors?
BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'
BTS Suga expresses anxiety over 'tougher' solo 'concert'
Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53
Jon Wysocki, STAIND rock band drummer breathes his last at 53
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Zayn Malik headlines solo concert first time ever since One Direction split
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Jeff Daniel dishes out 'Dumb and Dumber' toilet scene
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'
Cher reveals she will spend 78th birthday 'under the bed'