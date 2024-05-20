 

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage NOT over yet but ‘tensions are high'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would mark their second marriage anniversary in July

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck marriage NOT over yet but ‘tensions are high'

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have not decided to file for divorce yet as the couple is trying to give their relationship another chance, a source has revealed.

Amid rumours that the lovebirds, who would be celebrating their second marriage anniversary in July, are living separately, a source has claimed that their marriage is “not over yet.”

A source privy to Entertainment Tonight has revealed that JLo and Affleck are just spending some time apart to figure things out regarding their relationship.

"Jen and Ben's relationship is not over yet, but they have been staying in separate homes and the tension has been high,” the tipster told the publication.

“They are taking a second to figure out what each of them is going through and wants. Both of them have been very down,” they added. 

Meanwhile, Affleck was spotted sans his wedding band at his and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s kid Seraphina’s recital, where Lopez, along with her wedding ring, was also in attendance.

Amid marital issues, the source said the Gone Girl star is prioritizing his “family and well-being.”

Rumours about the couple parting ways broke out after In Touch Weekly reported that Affleck has “moved out” after hitting a breaking point with Lopez.

“The writing is on the wall – it’s over,” a tipster close to the situation told the publication. “They’re headed for a divorce – and for once, [Ben’s] not to blame!”

They even claimed that Affleck missed the Met Gala this year even though Lopez was co-chair at the event because he has “decided to call it quits” on his marriage.

