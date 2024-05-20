



Ryan Sutter slams split rumors following cryptic post

Ryan Sutter broke his silence after a wave of rumors of split from his wife Trista Sutter following his cryptic post on Mother's Day.

On May 18, the 49-year-old reality TV star took to his official Instagram and clarified the air by referring to his previous post that he had no intent to "deceive or mislead anyone."

He posted a black and white photo of himself captured outside along with a caption, he wrote, "Trista is fine. We are fine. We’re great."

"Trista is at a place in life where she is searching a bit," he continued. "An opportunity presented itself that may help her on that quest. With her family’s support, she has taken it. Part of that process means that she is temporarily inaccessible to us."

"I miss her. We miss her," Ryan concluded.

This post comes a few days after Ryan shared a series of photos on his social media handle on May 12 revealing Trista is not with him and his children.

He wrote on his cryptic post, "They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder. I can think of only a handful of days I have not, at minimum, spoken to this incredible woman."

Bachelorette couple Ryan and Trista relationship:

Ryan and Trista first met on the set of Bachelorette Season 1 and tied the knot in December 2003 in a televised special.

The couple share 2 children including 16-year-old son, Maxwell and 14-year-old daughter, Blakesley.

The duo last spotted together publicly along with kids at the Golden Bachelor wedding of Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist in Janauary, 2024.