Meghan Markle fearful of King Charles’ desperation with Prince Archie

Experts believe Meghan Markle is allegedly fearful of Prince Archie’s growing interest in King Charles, as well as his desperation to be an indulgent grandparents.

Royal author Tom Quinn issued these findings while highlighting the feelings Prince Archie has towards the UK and his grandfather.

He weighed in on it all during his interview with The Mirror and during it he touched on the little prince’s growing interest in his granddad’s life inside a castle.

According to Mr Quinn, while Meghan Markle is worried extravagant presents will have Archie wanting a look into his paternal family’s lifestyle, “Charles is desperate to show he cares and he wants to be an indulgent grandparent”.

This is “partly because he has mellowed over the years and wants to makeup for what he sees as his neglect of his own sons.”

Not to mention, “King Charles hasn't seen his grandson Archie since 2022 and Archie really misses him many of Archie's books are about kings, princesses and castles and he knows enough to know that his grandfather lives in a castle.” (sic)

Due to this “he is apparently desperate to come to the UK with his father, but Meghan and Harry don't want to encourage this” though.