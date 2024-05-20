 

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez unfazed by ‘outside hate' amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit with divorce rumours ahead of second wedding anniversary

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez unfazed by ‘outside hate’ amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are putting on a united front despite rumours they are getting a divorce ahead of their second marriage anniversary.

According to a report published few days before In Touch Weekly claimed that the couple is parting ways, neither JLo nor Affleck pay any heed to whatever is being said about them in media.

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez leans on Affleck amid criticism on her upcoming tour This Is Me...Live Tour after she failed to sell tickets.

They said Affleck is “100 percent supportive” of Lopez as he knows “this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone.”

The insider also assured that Lopez and Affleck are “doing well and are very happy together,” adding, “Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble.”

"Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family,” the insider added.

While the couple has not issued any statement regarding rumours they are getting a divorce, they put on a united front while exiting a Los Angeles event together on Sunday, per Daily Mail.

Even though both of them arrived separately, they flashed massive smiles at camera, seemingly debunking split rumours. 

Courteney Cox reveals she feels Matthew Perry's presence after his passing
Courteney Cox reveals she feels Matthew Perry's presence after his passing
Scottish actor Brian McCardie's sister gives major update regarding sudden death
Scottish actor Brian McCardie's sister gives major update regarding sudden death
Sabrina Carpenter can't get over 'Saturday Night Live' debut video
Sabrina Carpenter can't get over 'Saturday Night Live' debut
Drake loses big after Kendrick Lamar 'beats' him
Drake loses big after Kendrick Lamar 'beats' him
Ryan Sutter slams split rumors following cryptic post
Ryan Sutter slams split rumors following cryptic post
Reese Witherspoon moves on from ex Jim Toth, starts dating again: ‘She's having fun'
Reese Witherspoon moves on from ex Jim Toth, starts dating again: ‘She's having fun'
Cassie's lawyer slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'self centered' apology video
Cassie's lawyer slams Sean 'Diddy' Combs' 'self centered' apology
Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Sienna Miller, daughter Marlowe attend 'Horizon' Cannes premiere together
Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos
Kylie Jenner, son Aire enjoy enjoy Monster Jam finals: See photos
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway
Harry Styles, Taylor Russell end romance after Japan getaway
Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes
Kevin Costner's tearful 'Horizon' debut receives standing ovation at Cannes
Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother
Nicola Peltz pens tearful farewell to her late grandmother