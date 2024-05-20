Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez unfazed by ‘outside hate’ amid divorce rumours

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are putting on a united front despite rumours they are getting a divorce ahead of their second marriage anniversary.



According to a report published few days before In Touch Weekly claimed that the couple is parting ways, neither JLo nor Affleck pay any heed to whatever is being said about them in media.

A source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight that Lopez leans on Affleck amid criticism on her upcoming tour This Is Me...Live Tour after she failed to sell tickets.

They said Affleck is “100 percent supportive” of Lopez as he knows “this is part of the business and remind each other that you can't please everyone.”

The insider also assured that Lopez and Affleck are “doing well and are very happy together,” adding, “Their kids bring them even closer together and keep them humble.”

"Jen and Ben are supportive of one another and just want the best for their relationship and family,” the insider added.

While the couple has not issued any statement regarding rumours they are getting a divorce, they put on a united front while exiting a Los Angeles event together on Sunday, per Daily Mail.

Even though both of them arrived separately, they flashed massive smiles at camera, seemingly debunking split rumours.