Ben Affleck shows ‘exasperation' on outing with Jennifer Lopez amid divorce rumors

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in July 2022

Despite Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s best efforts to put on a united front and look happy together, one eagle-eyed expert believes the Gone Girl star seemed "exasperated" on their recent outing.

Ben and Jennifer, who’re surrounded by divorce rumours, stepped out on Sunday to attend a movie event with their kids and flashed big smiles at the paparazzi. The Deep water star even wore his wedding ring again, after being seen without it on Friday and Saturday.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the couple’s behaviour, noting, "The shot of Ben smiling out the car window while Jennifer adopts a similar smile beside and behind him is totally out of kilter in terms of any natural body language from the couple, both of whom have been tending to adopt more negative responses to the heavy press presence that has surrounded them since their marriage.”

"Ben in particular has shown himself to be allergic to this type of paparazzi attention so the wide smile does tend to look performed here,” she added to The Mirror.

Judi highlighted that Ben’s gesture in the car showed he was exasperated: “He is also seen behind the wheel using a gesture of exasperation, with one hand raised, fingers-upward and a teeth-baring expression on his face rather than a smile, while Jen sits with an unsmiling expression."