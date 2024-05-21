Jeremy Renner recalls being treated like a child actor since snowplow incident

Jeremy Renner has just left fans giggling over his newfound status as a child actor, who needs to have his mother called before returning to work.

For those unversed, this coincides with his snowplow incident from last year where he was run over by a 14,300-pound snowplow and left with 38 broken bones, a collapsed lung as well as significant chest trauma.

However, while looking back at everything during his interview, the actor told the Los Angeles Times, that he had the co-creator of Mayor of Kingstown call his mother to ask whether he was alright enough to return to set.

However, even after returning he was met with restrictions on his physical abilities as well.

Recounting it all he was quoted saying, “To try to create some truth and then get the audience to believe it, while I’m just trying to learn to walk again, to put one foot in front of the other and not get up in agony.”

“I’m doing all these things to find my footing on the planet again,” but “the idea of going into a fictional world — I have to be honest with you, I had to really consider, Is this something I really want to do?”

During one moment he also recalled falling asleep and admitted, “They go, ‘And action!’ And I was out” so “we realized they worked me too hard, too many hours, too many days in a row. What I’m willing to do is everything, but what I’m able to do is a different thing.”

In the end, because of this the producers made some massive changes, including modifications, stretching and even exercise options on set.

Add in jet lag from the constant flying back and forth from Pittsburgh to California, Renner also added, "They have to treat me like treat me like I'm a child actor. The mayor of Kingstown is now like a 14-year-old.”