Jennifer Lopez touches on Ben Affleck on late-night talk show

Jennifer Lopez mentions Ben Affleck on late-night talk show

Jennifer Lopez fleetingly remarked Ben Affleck, amid speculations and reports of martial tensions.



On Monday, May 20, the 54-year-old actress appeared on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live and recalled her first encounter with Barbra Streisand.

During her conversation with host Jimmy Kimmel, the Gone Girl star revealed that she praised her engagement ring which Ben had given her when they were previously in a relationship in 2002.

The Atlas actress called back Streisand’s comment, “So that's a big diamond.”

Responding to her remark Jennifer said, "And I’m like, 'Yes it is.'"

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Relationship Timeline:

The couple first started dating in 2002, after Lopez filed for divorce from her second husband Cris Judd.

Ben proposed to Jennifer with a 6-carat pink diamond ring by November of the same year and they were all set to get married by September 2003.

Just days before saying their vows the duo canceled their wedding and in January 2004 the Waiting for Tonight singer officially called it quits.

After almost 20 years, the former couple reunited in 2021, and finally tied the knot in July 2022 in Las Vegas.

In the recent shocking turns of events, the pair is under speculation of marriage tensions.

The love birds’ split rumors first broke after Us Weekly reported that Ben and Jennifer have been ‘living separately’ and Ben moved out of their Los Angeles home ‘several weeks ago’.

Additionally, In Touch Weekly also claimed that Ben’s absence from the Met Gala is because he has “decided to call it quits” on his marriage.

