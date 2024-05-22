Prince William sends strong message to Harry with latest move?

Prince William has seemingly sent a strong message to his estranged brother Prince Harry as the Prince of Wales hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace.



The future king hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party on behalf of King Charles and invited his cousins: Princess Beatrice, Eugenie, Peter Philips, Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall.

Royal expert Richard Eden tweeted, “I hope Prince William will be helped by his cousins when he becomes king, just as Queen Elizabeth was loyally assisted by hers, such as the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.”

By inviting his cousins, Prince William has seemingly proved royal expert Jenny Bond’s remarks that Prince Harry 'doesn't really exist' to William as he 'doesn't have room in his soul.’”

Jennie Bond told Times Radio: "I don't think William gives Harry a thought. I think as far as William is concerned, Harry doesn't really exist.

"I think William has enough pressure on his heart and his head with his wife undergoing cancer treatment and his father, and the big job, and his kids, I don't think he's got room in his soul to worry about his estranged brother.”

With his latest move, Prince William has seemingly also hinted at who will be his close aides when he becomes King in future and where Prince Harry stands.