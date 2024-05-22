 

Meghan Markle creating bitterness in Prince Harry

May 22, 2024

Meghan Markle has just been warned of the dangers that come with her eclipsing of Prince Harry.

a clinical psychologist and founder of Serenity Psychological Services, Dr Sona Kapur, issued these warnings to the Sussexes.

She weighed in on everything during a candid conversation with OK magazine.

During that time, she touched on the dangers that come with one partner overtaking the other.

She began by referencing Prince Harry’s nature to play ‘second fiddle’ to his wife at the start of her chat, and pointed out how that’s indicative of Meghan Markle being “strong self-assurance and mutual support.”

During her time with the outlet the expert also went as far as to issue a few words of warnings because of how it’s being managed.

Dr. Kapur believes that if the couple’s dynamic is not managed in an adept manner, there could be feelings induced pertaining to ‘bitterness’ or ‘insufficiency’.

