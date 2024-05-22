 

Camila Cabello recounts ‘terrifying' moments with Lil Nas X

Camila Cabello reveals she and Lil Nas X got stuck in an elevator before promoting their new single 'He Knows'

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024



Camila Cabello has shared 'terrifying' tale of getting stuck in an elevator with rapper Lil Nas X.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Shameless hitmaker revealed that she and Lil recently got trapped in her building's elevator while on their way to promote their new collaboration He Knows in Los Angeles.

"Panic attacks were happening left and right, honey," Camila said while recalling the moment.

She further said, "People were dropping like flies emotionally, but me and Nas, we were cracking jokes — but were low-key terrified.” 

"We were in there for a good hour. It was crazy because it’s the elevator in my building and I walk into that elevator every day and I’ve never seen it the way I saw it that night," explained the 27-year-old singer. "The mirrors were steamed up like it was a shower because it was so hot and there was no AC."

"It was just so crazy. It brought us closer together though," said the Fifth Harmony alum.

For those unversed, Cabello and Lil recently teamed up for the track He Knows, which was released on May 10, 2024.

