 

King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's break from royal duties amid cancer battle

Royal expert says 'Nobody understands more fully than King Charles just how difficult fighting cancer can be—the toll it takes emotionally and physically"

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

King Charles has expressed his true feelings over Kate Middleton’s break from her royal duties amid cancer treatment.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen has disclosed King Charles reaction while speaking to OK! Magazine, per the Cheat Sheet.

The royal expert claims, “Charles has made it clear that everyone should stand down in terms of when and how she returns to a full public schedule.”

Andersen continued, “Nobody understands more fully than King Charles just how difficult fighting cancer can be—the toll it takes emotionally and physically."

King Charles has also “made it clear that whatever Kate feels she needs, she gets”, the royal expert added.

The monarch's reaction on Kate Middleton’s break from royal duties has been disclosed after Kensington Palace spokesman said, “The princess is not expected to return to work until it’s cleared by her medical team.”

The spokesperson said, “This should not be seen or reported on as Her Royal Highness returning to work.

“The work of The Prince and Princess’ projects is ‘always on,’ and that has been no different for the Centre over the past five months with a great deal of progress being made"

