 

Meghan Markle breaks down in tears over 'unfair criticism'

Meghan Markle faced massive backlash particularly over her new jam

By
Web Desk

May 22, 2024

Meghan Markle got emotional and broke down in tears over ‘unfair criticism’ of her new lifestyle brand, a royal expert has claimed.

Meghan launched her American Riviera Orchard with enthusiasm earlier this year, however, she faced massive backlash particularly over her new jam.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Tom Quinn said: "The one fly in the ointment is Meghan's new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard. Meghan was in tears when the brand launched and her new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special."

Meghan has ‘reached the point’ now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticized, the royal expert said and added “Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don't admire her work."

Quinn went on to say Archie and Lilibet doting mother was not prepared for any possible criticism she might face over American Riviera Orchard.

