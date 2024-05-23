Jennifer Garner gets emotional as daughter graduates high school

Jennifer Garner is rooting for her and Ben Affleck's eldest daughter as Violet reaches a new milestone in her life.



Garner shared pictures of herself visibly teary-eyed as Violet, 18, graduated high school. In one photo, the 52-year-old mother can be seen cheering for her daughter in the crowd and wiping her tears in others.

"Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. Bless our hearts," Garner wrote on Instagram May 20.

Garner also got filmed panicking on the plane as she was close to missing the event. "How are we gonna make it? What are we gonna do" she says in a video she shared along with a carousel of photos.



However, one thing that was consistent in the post was Garner joyfully crying for her daughter's achievements.

Jenna Dewan and Reese Witherspoon also joined in on the celebration. "I will be exactly this," the Step Up star wrote while Witherspoon went, "Oh honey. I know. You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs."

Suits star Gina Tores also lauded Garner on doing a great job as a mother, writing, "Oh sweet mama!!! You’ve kissed every boo boo and read every story and have made 5am breads and muffins. All while living your own big bad ass life. Ya done AMAZING!!!"

Garner and Affleck are also parents to Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.