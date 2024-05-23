 

Jeremy Renner recalls snowplow accident 'tested' his 'limits'

Jeremy Renner got into a near-fatal accident back in January 2023

May 23, 2024

Jeremy Renner recalls snowplow accident 'tested' his 'limits'

Jeremy Renner just discussed an important lesson he learned after his near-fatal snowplow accident.

The accident left the actor admitted in the intensive-care unit at the hospital, in January last year.

The Hawkeye star made his latest appearance on Wednesday, May 22, at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon saying that he'd been “tested” to his “limits” both physically and spiritually.

He recalled having to focus on keeping himself alive during the 45 minutes he was on the ice after the accident.

“I had to exhale with all my might so I [could] suck air back in,” the 53-year-old actor said.

He continued, “Didn’t know I had a popped lung and all this other stuff going on. But I just had to breathe. If I didn’t breathe then I would have been gone, right?”

Jeremy Renner also revealed to the host, Jimmy Fallon that he had broken 38 bones in total.

When Fallon asked him how much of his body was “titanium right now” Renner responded, “This is metal,” pointing to his left shin. “Half my face is metal. All the right side of my back is metal."

