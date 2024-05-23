Celine Dion ready to detail Stiff Person battle in new doc trailer

Celine Dion has finally decided to share her health battle in the new documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

In a teaser posted by Amazon MGM, the 56-year-old singer seems to be sharing more details about her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome.

Celine announced that she was with the life-altering neurological disorder after she postponed several of her European tour dates in December 2022.

The conditions spark spasms that affect a person’s ability to walk and use their vocal cords.

“It’s not hard to do a show, you know. It’s hard to cancel a show. I’m working hard everyday. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle. I miss it so much. The people, I miss them. If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. I won’t stop,” Celine says in the trailer.

At one point, she also breaks down in tears, stating, “This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me.”

“As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis,” she continued.