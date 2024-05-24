 
'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' trailer: Michael Keaton returns as 'trickster demon'

Warner Bros. released the official trailer of Tim Burton's much anticipated 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' sequel

May 24, 2024

The first trailer of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is finally here.

Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O'Hara, Monica Bellucci and William Dafoe, the Tim Burton will be hitting the silver screens on September 6.

Moreover, Jenna Ortega will be taking on the role of Astrid, Winona’s character Lydia’s daughter.

The trailer shows the three generations of the Deetz family coming together for “an unexpected family tragedy" that brings them back to Winter River, Connecticut, where Beetlejuice was last awakened, according to film synopsis.

“With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem,” it continued.

As per the description, Lydia "discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened” and tells Astrid not to say “Beetlejuice” thrice as it summons the trickster demon, played by Michael.

Speaking of her role, Jenna previously told Variety, "She's weird, but in a different way and not in the way you'd assume. I wouldn’t say she's bright and sunny at all."

