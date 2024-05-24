 

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 'in love all over again': Report

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were reportedly going through marital woes

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly worked around their marital troubles. 

The No Doubt frontman and her country musician husband have reportedly worked around their differences as a new report by In Touch declares about the couple, “They fallen in love all over again.”

The insider went on to address, “They’ve been prioritizing spending time with each other and have been focused on getting back to doing the things that brought them together in the first place, like making music.”

“They recognized the problem,” the source also added and claimed that they, “found their way back to each other.”

The source also shared with the outlet about the lovebirds, “They like to think they made it to the other side. They really do seem more in love than ever.”

It is pertinent to mention here that this report comes after another source shared with Life & Style, “A lot of their friends were really worried it would end in divorce.”

The insider also claimed about the musician couple at that time, “They’d been fighting a lot, and their schedules have been challenging for them,” and noted, “Blake felt they had fallen out of love.”

Nonetheless, after this revelation they mentioned that going “back to doing the things that brought them together in the first place, like making music,” has paved way for new love.  

