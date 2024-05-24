Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes just revealed how he played cupid for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, bragging about his match-making abilities.

"I like to take some of the credit," said Mahomes of the budding romance between the pop sensation and the 34-year-old athlete.

He continued, "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [idea came up]. He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker."

"I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should go for it. Just go for it.' And you know Travis, man. He does it. He's a great dude. I'm glad that it's all worked out for the best," Mahomes further added.

Travis Kelce had revealed back in July 2023, in a episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, how he executed the idea.

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he told his brother, Jason.