 

Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes suggested Travis Kelce to attend Taylor Swift's concert

By
Web Desk

May 24, 2024

Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes admits playing cupid for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes just revealed how he played cupid for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The 28-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, bragging about his match-making abilities.

"I like to take some of the credit," said Mahomes of the budding romance between the pop sensation and the 34-year-old athlete.

He continued, "I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet [idea came up]. He was sitting in my suite, so I feel like I was the matchmaker."

"I had some input in there as well. I was like, 'Dude, you should go for it. Just go for it.' And you know Travis, man. He does it. He's a great dude. I'm glad that it's all worked out for the best," Mahomes further added.

Travis Kelce had revealed back in July 2023, in a episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, how he executed the idea.

"If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it," he told his brother, Jason.

Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative
Selena Gomez launches major mental health initiative
Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution
Tiffany Haddish shares her mid-year resolution
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video
Camila Cabello, Lil Nas X 'promise to never fight' in new music video
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Chris Pratt reveals adorable talent of 3 year old daughter, Lyla
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
Robert Downey Jr. turns Chris Hemsworth's big day into a roast session
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
'Made In Chelsea' star Mimi Bouchard calls out show producers for 'manipulation'
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Hilary Duff shares insights into her life as a mom of four
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Sean Kingston's house raided after mother's arrest
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Kevin Costner all hearts for ex-wife look alike Sienna Miller
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland
Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles lauds Kelly Rowland
Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Cher announces new project with beau Alexander 'AE' Edwards
Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips
Chris Pratt reveals mother-in-law Maria Shriver's major parenting tips