Jennifer Lopez reacts to Netflix's warning ahead of 'Atlas' release

Netflix made sure 'Atlas' promotions were a banger before it premiered on May 24

May 25, 2024

Jennifer Lopez's sci-fi film Atlas premiered on Netflix on May 24, 2024

Netflix isn't holding back in promoting Atlas, and Jennifer Lopez is here for it. The streaming giant took their promotional game to the next level and installed a billboard that reads in all caps, 'DON’T F WITH JLO.'

Lopez also took to Instagram with a reel in which she reacts to Netflix's cheeky gesture and how she was receiving calls about the billboard they had put up ahead of the Atlas premiere. 

The singer-actor also headed out to see it firsthand and captured it in the video. "So a bunch of people were messaging me yesterday telling me about this billboard that Netflix put up for Atlas. So I want to go see it for myself,” the leading lady says in the reel.

As her car pulls up to the billboard, Lopez says, “Okay, here it is!” and moves the camera to the billboard. 

The Marry Me star also poses underneath the billboard before moving on to another Atlas billboard with a life-size replica of a mech from the movie. 

“Oh look, it’s smoking,” she points out to the robotic suit. “It just crashed.”

“You guys got to watch the movie. Just came out today. And just a little friendly reminder from over there,” Lopez says with the “DON’T F WITH JLO” billboard in the background.

Netflix, too, shared an image of the billboard on social media with the caption: “Any questions.”

Lopez returned to Los Angeles after a promotional tour in Mexico, where she sidestepped questions about rumours regarding her relationship with Ben Affleck, reminding reporters, "You know better than that."

