Taylor Swift praises Portuguese fans during her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift performed for the first time ever in Portugal on Friday May 24

May 26, 2024

Taylor Swift gushed over the crowd and fans she met during her Eras Tour stop in Portugal.

On Saturday, May 25 the 34-year-old songstress gave an emotional speech to fans during the second show of her tour in Lisbon.

The Lover singer said she is loving her time in the city of Lisbon and called it "an absolute dream" to be with the Portuguese crowd.

The All Too Well singer gushed, “I have to say. I’ve just never seen a crowd like this in my life ….”

She continued saying, “There have been moments in this show already where I like, forget what I’m supposed to do next or what I’m supposed to say because I’m just so distracted by how much fun you’re having and how you’re performing in the audience. I love this.”

“You’re just so in the moment and I cannot tell you how special that is for us as performers to get to look out and make eye contact with you and connect with you in this way,” Travis Kelce’s girlfriend added.

Moreover, during her first show on Friday, Taylor surprised her fans by speaking in the Portuguese language as reported by the Hollywood Reporter.

