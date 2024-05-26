 
Jennifer Lopez faces new challenge amid Ben Affleck divorce rumours

Jennifer Lopez previously avoided questions related to Ben Affleck marriage during 'Atlas' press tour

May 26, 2024

Jennifer Lopez reportedly does not want to be questioned about her crippling marriage to husband of two years, Ben Affleck.

As fans will know, Jennifer Lopez is currently promoting her movie Atlas with costars Sterling K. Brown and Simu Liu. 

During the movies press tour, Netflix “banned” questions related to the multihyphenate’s marriage.

Regarding the couple’s marital troubles, an insider recently shared with In Touch Weekly, “Jennifer doesn’t want any more embarrassing questions asked about the status of her marriage.”

They added that the 53-year-old doesn’t want to be embarrassed by her situation during the film promotions and for this reason her co-stars are also “backing her up during their film’s press tour.”

Nonetheless, the insider maintained that people are more interested in her personal life rather than her new work by saying that she finds “a bit annoying that people are more interested in Jennifer’s marriage than the film,”

“You can feel the energy in the room, though. Everyone is looking to see if she’s wearing her wedding ring or cracks in her demeanor,” the source also addressed.

“She’s promoted and gushed about her and Ben’s romance so much that her fans feel obligated,” they also added and concluded by stating, “You can’t blame them. They truly want to know what’s going on.”

