Kim, Khloe Kardashian surprise to see nephew Mason Disick on THIS social media site

Kardashian’s new generation is now officially joining the photo-sharing platform, Instagram.



On Saturday, May 25, 14-year-old Mason Disick officially made his account on the social media site.

Mason’s aunts Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian gave shocking reactions while commenting on the first-ever post on his feed.

"You're really on Instagram," the 43-year-old makeup mogul wrote in the comment section.

While Khloe expressed her shock by writing, “I can't believe this is happening.”

“I am sort of not ok,” she added with crying emojis. “He's a real teenager. The one who names us KiKi and KoKo.”

The 39-year-old TV personality also gave a shoutout to Mason by sharing his post to her Instagram stories.

Moreover, Mason’s account has reached more than 100k followers with only three post and in less than a day.

The teenager has posted photos of himself with friends and also along with his siblings Reign, 9, and Penelope, 11.

It is pertinent to mention that Mason is the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, who made him delete his previous Instagram account in 2020 for joining without their permission.

Additionally, his TikTok account was also disabled by the company as it does not allow less than 13 years old to use the application, he was 10 at the time.