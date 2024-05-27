Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued serious warning after Nigeria tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned against embarking on another "faux-royal tour" without a clear purpose amid rumours their next destination is Ghana.



According to a public relations guru, the Sussexes’ trip to Nigeria was a success due to its legitimate reason – promoting the Invictus Games – and also because the Nigerian government provided security.

However, amid rumours that Ghana might be their next destination, the expert told The Mirror that the duo need legitimate reason to go on their next international tour.

She said, "We only need to look at Harry and Meghan’s visit to Nigeria to know that it would have given the couple much confidence because they are celebrated in that country and on the whole it was a great PR success for them.

"The purpose of their trip to Nigeria was to promote the Invictus games, and their security was provided by the Nigerian Government, so there was a legitimate reason for their visit to the country and this so-called unofficial Royal tour.

"But a visit to Ghana to make sense for then, there need a reason. Since Ghana is not participating in the Invictus Games and Meghan does not have Ghanaian heritage, for their visit to Ghana to be successful, they would need to have a specific project, like an Archewell project or partnership that they want to showcase in the country and encourage people to get involved in,” she claimed.

"It can't just be an unofficial royal tour for the sake of it," the expert concluded.