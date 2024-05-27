 
Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest joint statement sparks reactions

Kate Middleton and Prince William tweeted “Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby"

May 27, 2024

Kate Middleton, Prince William's latest joint statement sparks reactions

Prince William and Kate Middleton issued a joint statement after they received ‘incredibly sad’ news on Saturday.

They sent the personal message of condolence after the death of a Spitfire pilot from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight in Lincolnshire.

The Prince and Princess of Wales tweeted, “Incredibly sad to hear of the news this afternoon from RAF Coningsby. Our thoughts this evening are with the pilot’s loved ones, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and the wider RAF family. W & C.”

Fans and friends have reacted to Kate Middleton and William’s statement with heartfelt comments.

One royal fan commented, “My deepest sympathy and condolences, may he rest in peace.”

Another said, “So very sad. RIP condolences to the family.. terrible tragedy.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them,” the third commented.

The fourth reacted, “How very sad. My thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of the pilot and I send my most sincere condolences.”

Earlier, the BBC, citing officials, reported a pilot died after a Spitfire crashed in a field close to an RAF station in Lincolnshire.

