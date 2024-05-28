 
Geo News

Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting

Shannen Doherty played the role of Jenny Wilder in Little House's ninth and final season at the age of 11

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting
Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting

Shannen Doherty recently spoke about how her role in western drama series Little House on the Prairie helped shape her career.

During the recent episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the 53-year-old actress talked about the crucial phase of life with her mother.

Doherty reflected on the series saying, “That show shaped me in so many ways and it still is the best experience of my entire career.”

The actress also gushed over her bond with her late co-actor Michael Landon, “I adored him,” she said. “He was a mentor. He taught me so much.”

Landon played the role of the family patriarch Charles Ingalls in Little House and passed away in 1991 due to pancreatic cancer.

She further told her mom, “It's kind of amazing because, when I think about the long span of my career… it was really the experience on Little House that spurred that passion on for being an actor.”

Moreover, Doherty called Landon her mentor, she said, “Having a mentor like Michael Landon… he was just unbelievable.”

“He was so, so, so talented, so kind, so considerate, and it really helped shape me,” she added. “And he was incredibly caring for my entire family.”

Later on her impressive character in the Western series Doherty starred in major roles for hit TV shows and films including Charmed, Heathers, Our House, and Beverly Hills, 90210. 

Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae's ‘accidental' proposal
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae's ‘accidental' proposal
Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum
Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants
Ryan Phillippe reminisces over 'cool' time spent with Reese Witherspoon
Ryan Phillippe reminisces over 'cool' time spent with Reese Witherspoon
Justin Bieber, Hailey: Here's how pregnancy saved the duo's relationship
Justin Bieber, Hailey: Here's how pregnancy saved the duo's relationship
Jimmy Kimmel shares important update about son health
Jimmy Kimmel shares important update about son health
Richard Dreyfus sparks big controversy at 'Jaws' screening
Richard Dreyfus sparks big controversy at 'Jaws' screening
Cannes guard criticized after run-ins with Kelly Rowland, Yoona, Taveras
Cannes guard criticized after run-ins with Kelly Rowland, Yoona, Taveras
Kai Cenat demands a common thing from Drake
Kai Cenat demands a common thing from Drake
Kanye West, Adidas rivalry proves goldmine for a fan
Kanye West, Adidas rivalry proves goldmine for a fan
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ugly divorce takes toll on kids
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt ugly divorce takes toll on kids