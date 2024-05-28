Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting

Shannen Doherty recently spoke about how her role in western drama series Little House on the Prairie helped shape her career.



During the recent episode of her podcast, Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty, the 53-year-old actress talked about the crucial phase of life with her mother.

Doherty reflected on the series saying, “That show shaped me in so many ways and it still is the best experience of my entire career.”

The actress also gushed over her bond with her late co-actor Michael Landon, “I adored him,” she said. “He was a mentor. He taught me so much.”

Landon played the role of the family patriarch Charles Ingalls in Little House and passed away in 1991 due to pancreatic cancer.

She further told her mom, “It's kind of amazing because, when I think about the long span of my career… it was really the experience on Little House that spurred that passion on for being an actor.”

Moreover, Doherty called Landon her mentor, she said, “Having a mentor like Michael Landon… he was just unbelievable.”

“He was so, so, so talented, so kind, so considerate, and it really helped shape me,” she added. “And he was incredibly caring for my entire family.”

Later on her impressive character in the Western series Doherty starred in major roles for hit TV shows and films including Charmed, Heathers, Our House, and Beverly Hills, 90210.