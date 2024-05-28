Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might be facing marital crisis because of their similar personalities.

According to a source privy to OK! magazine, the celebrity couple’s gigantic ego is the reason why they are on the brink of divorce.

"Even when things are quote-unquote ‘good’ between Ben and Jennifer, their gigantic egos and sharp opinions mean there’s going to be some fighting and arguing," they claimed.

Another tipster said, "Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage. They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour. Jen is very focused on work."

"They have gone through phases where things haven't been as great between them due to their different personalities and not getting enough time together. They're not always on the same page. They both have so much going on between taking care of their families and their work commitments and it can be a lot for them,” the insider added.

However, there are people like Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner who wants the couple to work on their dynamics.

"She fully supports their relationship and wants nothing more than for him to be happy,” the insider continued.