Paris Hilton raises fans' concerns over son's backward life jacket

Paris Hilton raises fans' concerns with son’s recent video in pool

Paris Hilton’s followers raised concerns over her recent video with her son, Phoenix swimming in a pool on vacation in Hawaii.



On Sunday, May 26, the 43-year-old DJ and heiress took to her social media accounts and posted a video with her one-year-old son, enjoying their time in water.

Many fans rushed to the comment section of the video and started calling out the Simple Life star for Phoenix’s backward life-saving jacket.

One fan commented, “Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But i love this video pure joy.”

However, Paris responded with appreciation for telling her the right way to wear the jacket.

She replied, “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

Another fan wrote, “Swimming teacher here, see if you can swap the puddle jumper for a float jacket. Gives him the use of his arms to aide his swim journey.”

“Double check the puddle jumper. I believe it’s on backward, “ a third fan said.

The video came after she addressed her fans' concerns for her two children when they shared fears over the safety of her new car.