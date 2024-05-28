 
Geo News

Paris Hilton raises fans' concerns over son's backward life jacket

Paris Hilton is mom to a one-year-old son Pheonix and 6 month daughter, London.

By
Web Desk

May 28, 2024

Paris Hilton raises fans concerns over son’s backward life jacket
Paris Hilton raises fans' concerns with son’s recent video in pool

Paris Hilton’s followers raised concerns over her recent video with her son, Phoenix swimming in a pool on vacation in Hawaii.

On Sunday, May 26, the 43-year-old DJ and heiress took to her social media accounts and posted a video with her one-year-old son, enjoying their time in water.

Many fans rushed to the comment section of the video and started calling out the Simple Life star for Phoenix’s backward life-saving jacket.

One fan commented, “Hey momma just a tip from another puddle jumper mom i think it’s on backwards. But i love this video pure joy.”

However, Paris responded with appreciation for telling her the right way to wear the jacket.

Paris Hilton raises fans concerns over son’s backward life jacket

She replied, “Oops! Thank you! I never let him out of my arms. thought it was backwards too, I said that to the person who I bought it from & they said it was on right. But thank you so much for letting me know.”

Another fan wrote, “Swimming teacher here, see if you can swap the puddle jumper for a float jacket. Gives him the use of his arms to aide his swim journey.”

Paris Hilton raises fans concerns over son’s backward life jacket

“Double check the puddle jumper. I believe it’s on backward, “ a third fan said.

The video came after she addressed her fans' concerns for her two children when they shared fears over the safety of her new car.

Inside Bianca Censori's barely-there fashion choices: Report
Inside Bianca Censori's barely-there fashion choices: Report
Taylor Lautner's wife spills on 'intimate' marriage dynamics
Taylor Lautner's wife spills on 'intimate' marriage dynamics
Reese Witherspoon celebrates look alike niece Abby John's major milestone
Reese Witherspoon celebrates look alike niece Abby John's major milestone
‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist
‘Lovely' Harry Styles amazes his mother Anne Twist
Jimmy Kimmel's youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery
Jimmy Kimmel's youngest son undergoes third open heart surgery
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's 'gigantic egoes' causing marital woes
Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert
Chris Martin drives THIS Coldplay fan with arthritis to concert
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night
Keanu Reeves and girlfriend all smiles after romantic date night
Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting
Shannen Doherty shares how Michael Landon fueled her passion for acting
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae's ‘accidental' proposal
Anya Taylor-Joy recalls husband Malcolm McRae's ‘accidental' proposal
Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum
Bob Dylan's unseen painting sold for THIS whopping sum
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants
Jason Kelce reacts to joke about Travis Kelce's ripped pants