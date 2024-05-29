King Charles issued bleak warning over monarchy's future without Kate

King Charles has just been warned about the future of the monarchy since it all looks just too unbearably col without the future queen Kate Middleton.

Royal commentator and author Liz Jones made these claims while referencing the Firm’s dwindling star power.

Everything has been brought to light in a piece for The Daily Mail.

It began with the expert noting, “The Royal Family, sans Catherine, has never looked so old, tired and, yes, frankly boring, despite Camilla doing her stoic, uncomplaining best.”

In this absence the expert admitted, “I'm reminded, not in a good way, of the quote from Bridget Jones's Diary, uttered by purple-faced Julian: 'The earrings measuring just over a centimetre, in a lovely mock gold. The exact replica of those worn at Wimbledon in 1993 by Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Kent'.”

All in all Ms Jones believes, “These satellite royals are, literally, a punch line.”

And “Enlisting Beatrice to inject some glamour and youth will not help” either.

Because “we're not interested! Charles and William, be the bigger men” the expert exclaimed.

So “welcome the Firm's biggest assets back into the fold,” she also added before signing off.