Prince Harry breaks silence over King Charles, William's reaction on Nigeria trip

Prince Harry has reportedly broken his silence over his father King Charles, brother Prince William and other senior royal family members' reaction over his and Meghan Markle’s Nigeria trip.



According to media reports, Harry and Meghan's "faux royal tour" has upset the royals at Palace.

King Charles and Prince William are said to be furious with Meghan and Harry’s latest trip to Nigeria.

Now, speaking to the Mirror, a royal expert has claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting father is also said to be furious that the royal family is still not recognising his efforts after his and Meghan's trip received broad international coverage.

Royal author Tom Quinn says: "Harry and Meghan see their recent trip to Nigeria as a huge success, but for Harry, every success is another kind of failure while his family refuse to acknowledge his efforts and steadfastly refuse to apologise for everything that had happened in the past.

"In Nigeria and even with Meghan at his side and regularly holding his hand, he still has a permanent look of bitterness on his face."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently told People magazine, “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change.”