 
Geo News

Prince Harry breaks silence over King Charles, William's reaction on Nigeria trip?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly left King Charles and Prince William furious with Nigeria trip

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Prince Harry breaks silence over King Charles, Williams reaction on Nigeria trip?
Prince Harry breaks silence over King Charles, William's reaction on Nigeria trip

Prince Harry has reportedly broken his silence over his father King Charles, brother Prince William and other senior royal family members' reaction over his and Meghan Markle’s Nigeria trip.

According to media reports, Harry and Meghan's "faux royal tour" has upset the royals at Palace.

King Charles and Prince William are said to be furious with Meghan and Harry’s latest trip to Nigeria.

Now, speaking to the Mirror, a royal expert has claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting father is also said to be furious that the royal family is still not recognising his efforts after his and Meghan's trip received broad international coverage.

Royal author Tom Quinn says: "Harry and Meghan see their recent trip to Nigeria as a huge success, but for Harry, every success is another kind of failure while his family refuse to acknowledge his efforts and steadfastly refuse to apologise for everything that had happened in the past.

"In Nigeria and even with Meghan at his side and regularly holding his hand, he still has a permanent look of bitterness on his face."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry recently told People magazine, “It is hugely important for us to meet directly with people, supporting our causes and listening, in order to bring about solutions, support, and positive change.”

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report
Kate Middleton is not 'just sitting at home' amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton is not 'just sitting at home' amid cancer treatment
King Charles issued bleak warning over monarchy's future without Kate
King Charles issued bleak warning over monarchy's future without Kate
Kate Middleton's attendance still 'unconfirmed' as King Charles Trooping the Colour will go ahead
Kate Middleton's attendance still 'unconfirmed' as King Charles Trooping the Colour will go ahead
Prince Harry receives sad news from Invictus Games Foundation video
Prince Harry receives sad news from Invictus Games Foundation
King Charles sends powerful message to Commonwealth after Meghan, Harry's Nigeria trip: 'Need bold and determined action'
King Charles sends powerful message to Commonwealth after Meghan, Harry's Nigeria trip: 'Need bold and determined action'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship issues exposed: ‘Finances and parenting'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez relationship issues exposed: ‘Finances and parenting'
Eminem makes big update on new album
Eminem makes big update on new album
Kathie Lee Gifford gives Howard Stern a gift he cannot return
Kathie Lee Gifford gives Howard Stern a gift he cannot return
Tom Cruise pranks Glen Powell in risky way
Tom Cruise pranks Glen Powell in risky way
Booes do not upset Travis Kelce?
Booes do not upset Travis Kelce?
Glen Powell calls Matthew McConaughey as his 'source of wisdom'
Glen Powell calls Matthew McConaughey as his 'source of wisdom'