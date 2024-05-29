 
Prince Harry resembles a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring

Experts have just made a shocking comparison between Prince Harry and a cash cow that’s being pulled along roughly by a ring

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Royal experts are of the opinion that Prince Harry resembles more so a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring

Royal commentator Liz Jones issued these claims during one of her pieces for The Daily Mail.

She touched on everything while referencing the colonel-in-chief of the Army Air Corps gift that Prince William received over Prince Harry and said, “Today, whose team am I on?”

“The past six years have been a rollercoaster, a series of disappointments, glimmers of hope.”

But, the expert noted, “the sight of Harry at St Paul's, attending the service to celebrate 10 years of the Invictus Games, made me side with him, despite the fact he has often allowed himself to resemble a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring through his nose.”

