 
Geo News

‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea

Meghan Markle bashed for being ‘tone deaf’ despite there being someone supporting her in a ‘now-polluted sea’

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

‘Tone deaf Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for being completely tone deaf, when by an expert who tired supporting her through out the years.

Royal expert and commentator Liz Jones issued these sentiments in one of her pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she touched on the couple’s apparent lack of popularity.

According to Ms Jones, “I've had a ringside seat, watching how opinion of the couple in the press (and overwhelmingly on social media) has plummeted.”

And “I have written many, many pieces, trying to support her, swimming against a tide that resembles the now-polluted sea in Devon,” as well.

But she didn’t shy away from bashing the Duchess for her trip to Nigeria regardless.

Especially since “Meghan can be tone deaf: on the recent non-Royal visit to Nigeria she sported a Cartier watch, and backless and almost frontless dresses. She appeared to turn away from a woman mid-conversation. Rude!”

And when it comes to Hary “Well, he never quite morphed into George Clooney, a sort of roaming elder statesman with added testosterone.”

Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic
Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic
Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub
Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub
Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?
Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?
Meghan Markle gets good news amid fears King Charles would rip royal title
Meghan Markle gets good news amid fears King Charles would rip royal title
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice leave Kate Middleton 'worried' for THIS reason
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice leave Kate Middleton 'worried' for THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez 'distracting' herself from Ben Affleck marital crisis
Jennifer Lopez 'distracting' herself from Ben Affleck marital crisis
Prince Harry resembles a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring
Prince Harry resembles a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report