‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea

Meghan Markle has just been ridiculed for being completely tone deaf, when by an expert who tired supporting her through out the years.

Royal expert and commentator Liz Jones issued these sentiments in one of her pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she touched on the couple’s apparent lack of popularity.

According to Ms Jones, “I've had a ringside seat, watching how opinion of the couple in the press (and overwhelmingly on social media) has plummeted.”

And “I have written many, many pieces, trying to support her, swimming against a tide that resembles the now-polluted sea in Devon,” as well.

But she didn’t shy away from bashing the Duchess for her trip to Nigeria regardless.

Especially since “Meghan can be tone deaf: on the recent non-Royal visit to Nigeria she sported a Cartier watch, and backless and almost frontless dresses. She appeared to turn away from a woman mid-conversation. Rude!”

And when it comes to Hary “Well, he never quite morphed into George Clooney, a sort of roaming elder statesman with added testosterone.”