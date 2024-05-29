 
Hailey Bieber makes first YouTube video after pregnancy announcement

Hailey and Justin Bieber announced their first pregnancy earlier in May

May 29, 2024

Hailey Bieber has finally graced her YouTube platform with a new video.

The Rhodes founder returned to her streaming giant channel after three months as she announced her pregnancy with husband Justin Bieber earlier in May.

Hailey, who is said to be six months along, flaunted her pregnancy glow in a new makeup tutorial on her channel where she walked her subscribers step-by-step to a glowy-peachy makeup look.

“I haven't made a video like this in a while. I'm excited to be back,” she kicked off her 5-minute video by acknowledging her absence from YouTube.

She started off with a natural and makeup free face and used products from her Rhodes skincare to prep for the dewy makeup look.

Hailey and Justin announced that they are expecting their first child on May 8, with a carousel of monochrome photos and videos in which the former posed with her baby bump.

Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider previously revealed that keeping the news of their pregnancy a secret for six months was “very difficult.”

“It was such a difficult secret to keep because Hailey couldn’t wait to make the big announcement. Now that it’s out there she feels like she’s on cloud nine. Hailey can’t wait for the next chapter and she knows that Justin is going to make an amazing father,” they had said.

