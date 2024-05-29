 
‘Atlas' actor Lana Parrilla makes shocking confession about her early days of acting

Lana Parrilla is known for her role in 'Miami Medical', 'Once Upon a Time', and 'The Lincoln Lawyer'

May 29, 2024

Lana Parrilla has revealed that she was once homeless for several months at the start of her acting career.

The 46-year-old actress appeared in a recent episode of Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast and said that the fear of being homeless again still persists with her.

She told the host, “There’s always a little part of me, in the back of my head, that’s like, "Oh my God, don’t ever stop working so hard.”

“I was homeless for two months living in a car,” she added. “I just don’t ever want to end up there again.”

The Once Upon a Time actor admitted that her forces her to “be more creative and find new ways to make money and find all these different ways to, like, develop projects and do you own thing and take on all these new talents.”

Moreover, she recalled the time when she used to live on her own as a teenager, she said, “There was a time, early on on my career, and it was very early on, I was living on my own, like 19 years old. It was a really hard time.”

“At 19 years old, it’s different, but, at 46, it’s a lot scarier,” Lana added.

Lana recently appeared in Jennifer Lopez in Netflix's sci-fi thriller Atlas. Her new play One Of The Good Ones, which premiered at the Pasadena, wrapped up its run in April.

