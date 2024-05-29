 
Geo News

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny called it quits in December 2023 after dating for less than a year

By
Web Desk

May 29, 2024

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are mending burned bridges as they were once again photographed together in Miami.

On Sunday, the pair, who called it quits in December 2023, were seen sneaking out of a hotel, according to Page Six.

Initially, Kendall was captured in a solo shot, wearing gray yoga pants, a matching top, paired with black sunnies as she tried to ditch the paparazzi through the parking garage.

She was then followed by Bad Bunny, sporting a white shirt, yellow shorts and a pair of black and yellow shades.

Fueling rumors of their rekindled romance, Kendall and the Puerto Rican star’s sneak out comes just two days after they were seen dining at his Japanese steakhouse Gekko.

According to an eyewitness, they were there for almost an hour and 30 minutes in a VIP room but "did not show any signs of PDA."

Prior to the dinner, Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked rumors of patch up after they attended this year’s Met Gala as an insider claimed they were “at the same table, laughing and flirting.”

“They didn’t kiss, but [Jenner] was rubbing his head,” they had told Page Six.

Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Prince Harry, Meghan step closer to reconciliation with royal family?
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
Shania Twain opens up on ex husband's affair with her best friend
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
‘Tone deaf' Meghan Markle has tides resembling the now-polluted sea
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Meghan Markle takes major decision to help save ‘monarchy'
Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic
Victoria Beckham, Mel B quash rift rumors for good: See pic
Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub
Prince Harry tells Royal family he still has not forgiven them with latest snub
Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?
Palace reacts to reports Kate Middleton returning to work?
Meghan Markle gets good news amid fears King Charles would rip royal title
Meghan Markle gets good news amid fears King Charles would rip royal title
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice leave Kate Middleton 'worried' for THIS reason
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice leave Kate Middleton 'worried' for THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez 'distracting' herself from Ben Affleck marital crisis
Jennifer Lopez 'distracting' herself from Ben Affleck marital crisis
Prince Harry resembles a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring
Prince Harry resembles a cash cow being pulled along roughly by a ring
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning third child: Report