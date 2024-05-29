Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny spark patch up rumors again

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are mending burned bridges as they were once again photographed together in Miami.

On Sunday, the pair, who called it quits in December 2023, were seen sneaking out of a hotel, according to Page Six.

Initially, Kendall was captured in a solo shot, wearing gray yoga pants, a matching top, paired with black sunnies as she tried to ditch the paparazzi through the parking garage.

She was then followed by Bad Bunny, sporting a white shirt, yellow shorts and a pair of black and yellow shades.

Fueling rumors of their rekindled romance, Kendall and the Puerto Rican star’s sneak out comes just two days after they were seen dining at his Japanese steakhouse Gekko.

According to an eyewitness, they were there for almost an hour and 30 minutes in a VIP room but "did not show any signs of PDA."

Prior to the dinner, Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked rumors of patch up after they attended this year’s Met Gala as an insider claimed they were “at the same table, laughing and flirting.”

“They didn’t kiss, but [Jenner] was rubbing his head,” they had told Page Six.