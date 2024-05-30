Kim Zolciak slams husband Kroy infront of cops for phone stealing: report

Kim Zolciak-Biermann recently called the cops on her husbands Kroy Biermann in April, accusing him of stealing her phone.



According to a report by People magazine, the former Real Wives of Atlanta star and NFL player filed for divorce last May after marrying in 2011. However, the couple reconsidered their decision a month later to make it work for their children.

Kroy, who shares four biological children with Kim and legally adopted her two daughters, filed for a second divorce in August 2023 as well.

According to a police report, Kim dialled 911 when Kroy stole her phone and locked himself up in one of the rooms.

"He broke into my nanny's room and he's going through my entire phone," Kim told the dispatcher.

"He's locked himself in the room going through all of my stuff. He's taking everything out of my nanny's suite. He broke in while I was in there," Kim could be heard in a video capture via a body camera.



"He's been screaming and yelling all night. I feel so violated. Going through my phone is insane. I have nothing to hide. I have no privacy. I'm tired of living like this," she went on.

The reality star confirmed that there weren't any weapons or a need for a medical assistance when the cops asked if she was in danger. However, she added that she is unsure of what will follow.

"I don't know what he's going to do" she told the dispatcher in the recording at the time.

"This is absolutely absurd that I have to deal with this nonsense. I deal with it every single day. Screaming all day. Yelling all day. Losing his mind all day. Taking my belongings. It's just, enough is enough," she later also reiterated to the officers in person once they arrived.

As per the video, Kroy was still locked inside with the phone when the cops arrived.

Kim, 46, and Kroy, 38, first crossed paths in May 2010 during an event filmed for the Real Housewives where she was an original cast member.

Their blended family of eight was chronicled in a Bravo spinoff series Dont Be Tardy.