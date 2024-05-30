 
Jennifer Lopez weighs in on being home more often during Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez opens up on work-life balance during marriage with Ben Affleck

May 30, 2024

Jennifer Lopez has maintained that there's nothing unfortunate about 'slowing down' a bit when there's a significant other in your life.

The Atlas star herself claimed to having slowed down the past few years and made adjustments to schedule to be home more often when she married Ben Affleck.

The actress opened up on how she's 'been doing things that are really exciting' or 'inspiring' to her as opposed to 'doing just everything.'

“That’s what I used to do a lot of. This, this, this, this,” she told AP News.

“That’s the truth. As much as it seems like I’m going at a fever pace all the time, I’m actually at half the pace that I was a few years ago,” the Grammy nominee told the outlet.

Her Atlas costar Sterling K. Brown believes otherwise. “You’re a hustler, baby. I just want you to know,” he quipped.

The couple is still living separately amid divorce rumours citing that their honeymoon phase has worn off with Affleck also back to 'senses' about their fever marriage. Ben was also absent from both of Atlas premieres.

Prior to rekindling their romance in 2021, Jennifer and Ben were engaged from 2002 to 2004.

