Ryan Sutter assures he and wife Trista Sutter are doing their 'Best'

Ryan Sutter the Bachelorette alum revealed that he and his wife Trista Sutter are doing their ‘best’ and reaffirmed that they are hoping to get on the ‘right path’.



The 49-year-old former football player took to his official Instagram account and penned down a detailed caption alongside a black and white photo of Trista leaning on his shoulder.

He began with, “We do our best - to do and to be good, to live and to treat others well.”

The television personality noted that the couple made “decisions not knowing the outcome but hoping we’re on the right path - hoping the questions will be answered in time. We try to be a positive example, to care, to trust the process and to believe others will trust our intent is not malicious or misguided or mean.”

“We do our best to live towards a purpose- to build meaningful relationships and experiences and to contribute to a common good,” Ryan added.

He went on to say, “We do our best to remain easy in a difficult world, to be honest in deceitful times and to be open when it’s safer to stay closed. We seek balance - teetering mostly back and forth but sometimes…. Sometimes we land in just the right spot.”

“They are always out there - these moments - though not always easy to find. But we do our best….#love,” he concluded his caption.

The post came three days after Ryan posted a snap from a family vacation with Trista and their children.

He noted in the caption of the aforementioned post that “absence makes the heart grow fonder” which further ignited the speculation regarding his relationship with the Bachelorette alum.

It is pertinent to mention that Ryan previously posted a cryptic post on Mother’s Day expressing his sadness over Trista’s absence which first sparked concerns about their relationship status.