Johnny Wactor passes away while protecting co-worker Anita Joy

Johnny Wactor’s co-worker Anita Joy wrote a heartfelt note and shared the last moments of the General Hospital actor



Joy used to work with Wactor in Downtown Los Angeles and both were traveling together before the tragic incident occurred.

Wactor’s co-worker took to her official Instagram account on Wednesday, May 9, and revealed that she was by his side when the actor breathed his last.

Joy penned down a detailed caption explaining his final moments she wrote, "I was with Johnny in his last moments and I'm here to be his voice after such unimaginable events."

"He was killed senselessly by a coward who reacted without care of the gorgeous life he was taking. So I'm angry, I'm sad and I'm all of the feelings at once... but above all, I am here for Johnny's justice," she added.

Joy recalled the span of 8 years she spent with Wactor till his last breath saying, "My friend of 8 years went from laughing together, working side by side, leaving our bartending shift and walking to our cars, to him dying in my arms in the streets of DTLA in the dark hours of 3 a.m."

Joy went on to write, "Everything happened in an instant. I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone."

It is pertinent to mention that the General Hospital actor was recently shot dead in Los Angeles at the age of 37 after he confronted thieves breaking into his car.

She detailed the heart-wrenching moment of Wactor, "Johnny was between me and the man who shot him - as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, 'Hunny you ok?!' And he only responded, 'Nope! Shot!' "

For those unversed Wactor is best known for his role in General Hospital while he also appeared in other shows including Barbee Rehab, Agent X, Animal Kingdom, Siberia, Vantastic, Hollywood Girl, Training Day, and more.